Ole Miss Lands 3-Star Safety With A Name That Absolutely Belongs In The South

NASCAR is coming to Oxford next college football season. Sort of. Kind of.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin landed a commitment from 3-star safety Nascar McCoy late Friday, giving the Rebels easily the coolest secondary in the SEC. No idea if this cat can play. No idea if that's his real name. No idea if he's a real person in general.

But he's apparently going to be a Rebel, and by golly, does he belong:

I'm all in on Nascar McCoy

Oh hell yes. I already love Lane and the Rebs. Love ‘em. Greatest #content out of the SEC, each and every season. And now you’re adding someone named Nascar McCoy to the mix next year? I'm all the hell in.

"Ole Miss really made a later move for me," McCoy told Rivals. "They have always recruited me and they recruited me hard, so after the official visit, they moved up a lot for me.

"Oxford is a great place with great people, and it is a small town like Buford. It reminds me of home. Oxford is a small town, it is a loving place, and it just feels right for me."

Feel like we never get cool recruiting stories anymore. Not with the insufferable age of NIL we're currently being dragged through. It's all just transfer portal kids now. Or, even worse, snot-nosed kids fresh out of 12th grade Algebra that are demanding seven figures.

But this Nascar McCoy fella seems different. He's a throwback of sorts, to a simpler time in college football. I think we can all get on board with that.

"Coach Kiffin and I have a great relationship," NASCAR later told Rivals. "We have talked about a lot of things, we play pickleball when I am down there, and he is an exciting head coach to play for."

A kid named Nascar who loves a small town, loves Oxford, and loves pickleball?

When is the parade?!

Vroom vroom.