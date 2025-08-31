Gigantic Ole Miss Lineman Hauls In Interception, Breaks Basketball Goal In Half During Celebration

The sideline bucket had no chance against one of the largest players in college football

Ole Miss let Georgia State hang around for a quarter on Saturday in Oxford, but the Rebels ultimately handled business, and the exclamation point came courtesy of one of the biggest players in college football.

Two plays after Ole Miss scored less than two minutes into the third quarter to extend its lead to 32-7, Georgia State quarterback Christian Veilleux threw a pass across the middle of the field and somehow, someway, did not see defensive lineman Zxavian Harris standing just a few yards in front of him.

That's hard to do, seeing that Harris is 6-foot-8, 330 pounds.

While Harris showed off his hands by holding onto the football for the interception, his display of athleticism wasn't done there. The senior jogged over to the Ole Miss sideline with the football in hand to take part in the Rebels' tradition of dunking it into a basketball goal near the bench.

Harris successfully dunked the football, but the Rebels' game-day staff may be in the market for a new goal, because that one is now in multiple pieces.

Ole Miss went on to score a touchdown after Harris' pick before blowing the doors open and winning the season opener, 63-7.

Austin Simmons made his first start under center for Ole Miss and looked impressive. While he threw two interceptions, he completed 20 of 31 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. The story of the night, aside from Harris' big-man interception, was the Rebels' 295 rushing yards.