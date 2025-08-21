Lane Kiffin Embarrasses Tennessee While Trying To Get Ole Miss Locked In For Cupcake Season Opener

The biggest challenge facing Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss coaching staff heading into the Rebels' season opener may very well be getting his team completely focused and motivated to take on Georgia State.

Getting hyped up for Georgia State coming to town is understandably a bit more difficult than when an SEC opponent makes its way to Oxford, but Kiffin has a trick up his sleeve, and it involves his former employer.

On Wednesday, 10 days before the Rebels' season opener, Kiffin took to social media to tell fans to fill up Vaught Hemingway Stadium while sharing a photo of a graphic on a screen inside the team facility reminding everyone that Georgia State stunned Tennessee in Knoxville back in 2019.

This is funny because Kiffin has been the most-hated man in Knoxville for more than 15 years now, after leaving as Tennessee's coach in 2009 after just one season to take the USC job. Kiffin had objects thrown at him inside Neyland Stadium during Ole Miss' win in Knoxville in 2021.

As for Georgia State's upset over the Vols in 2019, it was a doozy, and began the writing on the wall that Jeremy Pruitt simply wasn't that guy to get Tennessee back into the spotlight. Despite Georgia State passing for just 139 yards in the game, the Panthers were able to force three turnovers and rush for more than 200 yards in the contest.

Georgia State went on to beat Vanderbilt in the 2024 season as well, signifying that it isn't afraid to take on the opportunity of lining up against an SEC opponent.