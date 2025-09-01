Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons Trolls Georgia State Player Who Snatched Teammate's Chain During Warmups

The most embarrassing moment from the opening weekend of college football belongs to Georgia State defensive back Tyler Scott.

Scott and the Panthers played visitor to Ole Miss on Saturday, and before the Rebels dominated the football game, the transfer from Auburn started a fight with Rebels defensive end Da'Shawn Womack as Ole Miss entered the stadium on Saturday. Scott actually ripped a chain off of Womack's neck and threw it towards the stands.

Georgia State head coach Dell McGee stated during the postgame press conference that Womack had grabbed Scott's towel.

Things did not go according to plan for Scott from that point forward.

Not only did Ole Miss win the contest 63-7, but Scott did not play a single snap during the game.

On Monday, Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons shared a collage of photos from the win in what was his first career start under center, and one of the photos was a screenshot of Scott's player profile on ESPN.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was stunned by Scott's actions ahead of kickoff on Saturday.

"It was wild," Kiffin told reporters. "I thought our guys handled it really well. Probably better than I would have in that situation. That was crazy. I've never seen anything like that. And I didn't even know who the guy (Scott) was at the time."

It's fair to say Womack was extra-motivated when he took the field, and managed to pick up six tackles, including one for a loss, during his debut for Ole Miss.

According to Kiffin, police asked Womack if he wanted to press charges on Scott, but he chose not to.

"They asked him if he wanted to press charges," the head coach said, according to the Clarion Ledger. "He said, 'No, I'd rather let the guy play.'"