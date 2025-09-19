Keith Olbermann Accuses Stephen A. Smith Of 'Prostituting Himself For Right Wing' After Jimmy Kimmel Reaction

Keith Olbermann has absolutely lost his mind.

That's not news, but with each passing day it becomes more obvious, more offensive, and more ridiculous. And it seems like the political assassination of Charlie Kirk has been the straw that broke whatever remaining tiny shreds of sanity were left there.

Just recently, he defended the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, by saying he was "protecting someone he loved." As if Charlie Kirk posed an imminent threat of violence to a random trans-identifying person in Utah he'd never heard of or interacted with. Not to mention Kirk's messages, which always expressed empathy and stressed polite conversation for those who had different views or lifestyles.

RELATED: Keith Olbermann Defends Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin: He Was 'Protecting Someone He Loved'

Then Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, after Kimmel appeared to make the claim in a "joke" that Donald Trump and his supporters had tried to act like Robinson wasn't one of their own, set Olbermann's mental illness off even more aggressively.

In the process, he went off on Stephen A. Smith, making some wild accusations about Smith's personal integrity and ideology after the ESPN host dared to think for himself.

Kieth Olbermann Loses His Mind On Stephen A Smith

After Kimmel's suspension, Stephen A. Smith spoke about Disney and ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel, asking, rightfully, "where was the joke?"

"Where was the joke? Because you're a late-night host — and obviously that has a comedic attachment to it. Where was the joke? Obviously, it wasn't anything funny about that," he said of Kimmel's reference to MAGA.

Olbermann responded on X, calling Smith "a "f***** idiot" for his views, and is now "prostituting himself" to the right wing.

"Just adding to what has been true for years: [Stephen A. Smith] is a f---ing idiot. And now he smells money prostituting himself to, and collaborating with, the right wing," he posted.

Pretty remarkable – Smith shares the view of many millions of Americans, a view that is shared by the literal heads of Disney and ABC, two openly left-wing companies, and Olbermann calls him, effectively, a prostitute for right-wing dollars.

Smith is one of the few modern members of the Democrat Party who believes in debate, in disagreement without animosity. It's why he was willing to engage in discussion with OutKick's Clay Travis, which was, predictably, entirely cordial. That's part of why he's popular, and has some crossover appeal. He's willing to talk to the other side. Olbermann though, seems to be able to talk to only himself.