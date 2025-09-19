Keith Olbermann Defends Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin: He Was 'Protecting Someone He Loved'

According to Keith Olbermann, murder is justified if the person you murder holds opinions deemed offensive by the people you love

It’s difficult to know if former television host Keith Olbermann is punking us to drive engagement or suffering from severe mental deterioration. The suspicion here is some combination of both. Either way, his latest commentary on Charlie Kirk is simply abhorrent.

Earlier this week, Olbermann told the Sinclair broadcasting company to "burn in hell" next to the recently assassinated Kirk.

Joe Kinsey, the head of OutKick's annual Woke All-Star Challenge, declared Olbermann's post a new low in his once-esteemed career. But while that was true at the time, Olbermann took it a step further on Thursday.

On his podcast, Olbermann defended Tyler Robinson by saying he was just protecting his trans lover by allegedly murdering Charlie Kirk. "It was simply a man protecting someone he loved," Olbermann said.

Based on his X response to the viral video, the 66-year-old man was quite proud of his remarks:

According to Keith Olbermann, murder is justified if the person you kill holds opinions deemed offensive by the people you love.

Got that?

Whether Olbermann is playing a character or not actually ill, he's clearly possessed by demons. No normal person could spew such evil remarks with such apparent ease.

Perhaps there's not much more to say about someone like this, beyond what Daily Wire host Matt Walsh explained to him this week. While Olbermann wishes that others burn in hell, Walsh argued that Keith is already living in hell.

"Keith, you are already living in Hell. Old, unemployed, irrelevant. Fired from every job you ever had. Unmarried and childless. Spending your final years alone, shitposting into the void, begging to be noticed," Waslh said.

"When you die you will leave behind no legacy and there will be nobody to mourn you or even remember that you existed. Truly, I would rather be dead than live your life. I cannot imagine the misery that you feel every second of the day. And you deserve all of it."

I mean, there’s no coming back from that one.