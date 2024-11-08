Oklahoma State Fans Cook The Team's Coach After Being Called Poor

Oklahoma State fans appear to be turning on head coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy has been facing some heat since he claimed critics of his 3-6 team are poor and not capable of taking care of themselves.

His entire quote, which he later apologized for, is below:

"That's what happens in college athletics. It's just on the bigger stage where people can voice their opinion, and in most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same one that can't pay their own bills. They're not taking care of themselves. They're not taking care of their own family. They're not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better. But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they're the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else."

Oklahoma State fans mock Mike Gundy.

While I found the comments from Gundy hilarious just like everything else he does, many people did not find them nearly as entertaining.

Now, fans are making it known they're not happy. The Cowboys tweeted about the team's weekend game against TCU, and it was like someone lobbed in a chaos grenade.

The responses are every bit as entertaining and glorious as you'd expect. People clearly don't like being called poor!

Mike Gundy is about to undergo a full Joker villain arc, and I'm here for every single second of it. The man made a couple comments hitting back at his critics, and he's now made an enemy out of the fans.

Even though he apologized (we all know he didn't believe a word of his apology), there's zero chance Mike Gundy is going to do any groveling.

If anything, you can bank on him digging in and doubling down. That's the spirit and attitude that makes Mike Gundy an entertainment machine.

Now, the bad news for Gundy is that Oklahoma State is one of the worst teams in college football, and the anger directed at him will only get worse with every new loss. The season truly can't end fast enough for him. Then, the fans will hopefully forget and move on. For now, they continue to cook their coach. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.