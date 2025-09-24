Unreal: Oklahoma Grad Delivers Gift To Doctor Performing QB John Mateer’s Hand Surgery

Oklahoma grad Carson Grane turned a hospital visit into a full-blown fan moment, showing support for QB John Mateer and even a gift for the surgeon.

It’s hard to put into words the overwhelming passion college football fans show on a daily basis. This time, that passion was on display for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer

In a move straight out of fan folklore, Carson Grane, a 2019 Oklahoma graduate, according to social media, showed up Wednesday morning at Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center, where Mateer was scheduled for surgery.

If you think fans won’t go to great lengths to show support for their favorite players, just wait until you see this.

On Tuesday night, Grane made his intentions clear.

"Edward can you mail me an OU flag by tomorrow AM to fly outside the orthopedic center," he wrote an Oklahoma media member on social media.

Showing Up With Gifts For John Mateer's Surgeon

All that was left for Carson was to show up this afternoon at the hospital, and give Sooner Nation an update on the day for John Mateer.

"Reporting live from outside Cedars Sinai Orthopedic center, on beautiful Wednesday, the day of the lord, September 24th, in the year of our lord 2025," Grane started on X. "It is a sunny, beautiful day. I want to let you know, vibes are high here in Los Angeles. In terms of days you can schedule a right thumb surgery, today is one of the best days you can really call for it…

"I want to let you know we are ready to play like a champion today, representing Sooner nation well."

The college football fan then proceeded to make his way inside, where he left a gift for the doctor performing the procedure on John Mateer. Seriously, you can't make this stuff up, besides some good plane-tracking.

"I had an appointment today. My friend John is having surgery. I wanted to know if I could drop something off for the doctor. Just like a little gift."

Proceeding to leave a note, along with a banner is just peak fandom, especially given the circumstances around the return of John Mateer this season.

I don't care if this was some social media skit. Carson pulled this off to perfection, and I would imagine Oklahoma fans were laughing hysterically when they saw the video.

I'm just telling you, nothing beats college football, especially with a good hospital stakeout.