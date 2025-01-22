Oilers Captain Connor McDavid Offers Comments Since Receiving Controversial Suspension

Connor McDavid being handed a three-game suspension has been the biggest story in hockey this week.

So big, in fact, that even Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon is alluding to it while complaining about his own lame suspension.

By this point, everyone has voiced their opinions on the incident from fans to commentators to McDavid's teammates and other NHLers, but now the Oilers captain himself is giving his opinion on the suspension that saw him miss Tuesday night's game against the Washington Capitals (which featured the now infamous "Nacho Goal," so he missed out on that too).

"The league made their decision I don't necessarily agree with it," McDavid told the media on Wednesday. "I'm not saying there shouldn't have been any penalty or a suspension. I just think it might've been a little harsh. I understand their decision and have to move on."

Yup, not much that can be done about it now, but while talking about the play that led to his suspension — which was essentially a grappling match with Canucks forward Conor Garland — McDavid noted that the whole situation could have been avoided had the officials called a penalty on Garland.

"I'm just trying to tie the game, not looking to engage with him," McDavid said. "There's a lot of holding, he holds my head down for a bit. I can't have that reaction. It's not the reaction that I'm proud of or anyone wants to see out of me and I understand that.

"Of course, there's a lot of infractions going on there and maybe the whole (incident) is avoided by the blow of a whistle."

I think he's right, but when the whistle doesn't come and you decide to take matters into your own hands, there are going to be consequences.

The Oilers have two more games without McDavid, including a Thursday night rematch with the Canucks that will probably be worth checking out if you've got the time.