Capitals Goalie Gets Distracted By Plate Of Nachos Someone Chucked On The Ice

Being an NHL goalie is one of the toughest jobs in sports, and you've got to deal with all kinds of internal and external distractions.

But even the most seasoned netminder can't be ready for everything, which is why I don't think that Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson was prepared to see an order of nachos on the ice while he tried to stop a Corey Perry one-timer.

The Capitals paid a visit to Edmonton for a big meeting between two of the best teams in hockey, and the first game of Oilers captain Connor McDavid's three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland.

The Oilers found themselves trailing 3-1 in the third period when Perry took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and buried it in the back of the net.

However, Thompson and the Caps started pointing to something on the ice, and that something turned out to be a tray of arena nachos.

"I've never seen that before. Obviously, I've got to play to the whistle. That one's on me," Thompson said, per ESPN, before mentioning that he saw the fan chuck the nachos. "Wasn't too happy. But credit to him. He got them a goal."

Now, I'd never condone throwing anything on the ice because that's a stupid thing to do (unless it's for a hat trick or a teddy bear toss, obviously) but if you are going to throw a $10+ plate of stadium nachos, the best thing that can happen is that it leads to a goal for your team.

And hey, maybe this leads to a new tradition in Edmonton. You know how they throw rubber rats in Florida? Nothing would say "Edmonton" more than globs of nachos all over the ice like it's the "Jerry Was A Racecar Driver" music video.

The Oilers weren't able to ride that imitation cheese-fueled momentum beyond that Perry goal and fell to the Capitals, 3-2.