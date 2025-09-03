Ohio State vs Texas Sets Viewership Record As FOX’s Most-Watched Week One College Football Game Ever

It's evident now that college football fans were craving a matchup like Ohio State versus Texas to officially open the season this past weekend, if the ratings that FOX received are any indication.

The non-conference game that pitted the SEC versus the Big Ten was a resounding success for FOX, as the network averaged 16.6 million viewers for the showdown in ‘The Shoe’.

The game actually peaked at 18.6 million viewers during the 2 pm ET hour, as the Longhorns and Buckeyes battled into the fourth quarter.

Last year’s national championship game averaged 22.1 million, which saw Notre Dame face the Buckeyes in Atlanta.

Adding to the storylines behind the defending national champions taking the field against the then No.1 Texas Longhorns was the debut of quarterback Arch Manning. Also, the intrigue in Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, along with starting quarterback Julian Sayin only added to the overall scope of the monster game.

In comparison, last year's Big Noon Kickoff game between Penn State and West Virginia to open the 2024 season drew 2.9 million viewers, while the first game of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado drew 7.26 million viewers in 2023.

According to FOX Sports, this was the most-watched week one college football game on any network in history. Also, it was the third most-watched regular season game ever on the FOX network, which also showcases the Ohio State versus Michigan matchup with their rights package.

So, More Non-Conference Premeir Games For College Football

I think it's fair to say college football fans are craving these home-and-home games between premier schools, more so than the neutral site matchups that are still being played, but also losing their luster.

Even though Ohio State has made it known that having multiple noon kickoffs on the home schedule is not their preferred time slot, I would imagine seeing these types of ratings will help the administration deal with the fact they will not be playing many night games.

Given that FOX paid a hefty sum to purchase the rights to Big Ten football, it's their decision on which games they would put in the noon slot.

And, with Disney purchasing the rights to the SEC, and therefore putting their ‘game of the day’ in the 8 pm ET timeslot, it only made sense for the Big Ten to select the noon window.

As you can tell, college football continues to grow, and these numbers are evident that when you put a good product on television for viewers, they will tune in.