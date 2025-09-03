Clay Travis' College Football Picks for Week 2: Texas, Clemson And Oklahoma Should Cover

We went 7-5 in Week 1 of the picks, a decent debut, but one that leaves us craving a second straight week of winners.

In non-pick news, I had a good long-form conversation with Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell on the future of college athletics that is now up for everyone to watch.

I think you'll really enjoy it and it's embedded below.

I'm going to be doing more of these for all of us who love college football.

With that in mind, here are 11 winners this coming weekend.

Get rich, kids:

San Jose State at Texas -36.5

After a poor offensive performance on the road at Ohio State, my prediction here is the points rain down all game long.

Yes, it turns out, Arch is still pretty good at football.

Texas goes for 50+ and the defense remains stout, hook 'em for the big cover.

Iowa at Iowa State -2.5

The Cyclones are the superior team.

Generally I always bet the under in this game, but I think Rocco Becht may be the most underrated quarterback in college football and I'm riding with him this weekend.

He feasts in Ames and so do Cyclone backers.

Ole Miss -10 at Kentucky

While most focused on last season's final week of the season loss at Florida, the game that derailed Ole Miss's 2024 playoff run wasn't in Gainesville, it was at home in Oxford when Ole Miss inexplicably choked against a bad Kentucky team back in last September.

I'm betting Lane Kiffin is still furious over this loss and will ensure this one isn't close at all.

On the flip side, I don't think Kentucky has much of an offense and once Ole Miss starts scoring the Wildcats will struggle to keep pace.

I see the Rebels by 20+, hotty toddy for the cover.

Kansas at Missouri -6.5

I'm already on the record as predicting Missouri will beat Alabama next month, but in the meantime the Tigers get to match up with an historic rival, a team they absolutely despise for the return of a rivalry that used to be a yearly affair.

While I don't think the current players care much about this game, the old school Mizzou fan cares immensely.

And I think that means Kansas pain.

Mizzou wins by double digits notching you a border war cover.

Troy at Clemson -33.5

You know how I took Texas to win big after a poor offensive performance in week one?

The same theory applies here.

Clemson's offense vanished in the second half and I think Dabo -- and his offense -- have been stewing over that all week. The unfortunate vessel to bear that anger? Troy.

Clemson by 40+.

MTSU +28.5 at Wisconsin

Hardly anyone noticed but last week MTSU lost at home to Austin Peay.

By 20!

Either MTSU is the worst team on the planet or they had the worst game imaginable and are under valued by too much this week.

I'm going with the latter.

Which is why I'm taking MTSU as huge road underdogs against a Wisconsin team that doesn't exactly have an explosive offense.

Buckle up, we may be the only Blue Raider riders on the planet, but that doesn't mean it's the wrong side.

MTSU loses by 21.

Making all of us winners.

South Florida +17.5 at Florida

Last week, South Florida demolished Boise State, this week I think Alex Golesh's Bulls will head to Gainesville confident they can make it a game.

Do I think they'll win?

Nope.

But do I think they will put a scare into the Gators into the fourth quarter?

Yep.

USF notches a cover and keeps it within two touchdowns.

Army -17.5 at Kansas State

Kansas State is lucky not to be 0-2 and Army lost to someone called Tarleton State last week.

That's a hell of a tough start to the season.

Much like I'm backing MTSU after a disastrous week one, I'm also taking Army to bounce back and be respectable in week two.

They'd better be or else we'll all look like morons for this bet.

North Carolina at Charlotte +13.5

I know Bill Belichick's debut has already been spoiled, but this number is still too high against a Charlotte team that isn't awful.

Look out, Jordon Hudson's gonna be texting Barry Switzer by halftime, I've got Charlotte notching the cover and putting a scare into a bad Tar Heels team.

The 49ers cover and the Belichick infatuation continues to decline.

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, the over 47.5

Last year, Diego Pavia introduced himself to the nation by pulling off an upset win over Virginia Tech.

This week the Hokies aren't going to be surprised by Vandy's quarterback.

But is Virginia Tech any good?

The verdict awaits.

But in the meantime, here come the points, take the over and enjoy the SEC vs. ACC battle.

Michigan at Oklahoma -4.5

Boy, we've got a bunch of mediocre week two matchups, which makes this the best of a poor line-up.

Which is why its time to tap the veins boys and girls, this is my blood bank guarantee for the week -- the Sooners win by double digits.

Brent Venables gets redemption for a tough couple of years -- for a week at least -- and Boomer Sooner rolls over a young Wolverines team that isn't ready to contend for a playoff spot in year two behind Sherrone Moore.

...

There you have it, boys and girls, 11 winners for all of you, let's get rich, kids.