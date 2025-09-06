Nerds Are On High Alert As Battle Of The Bands Is Expected To Unfold When Ohio State Hosts Grambling

"This one time, at band camp, a football coach challenged us and we played our instruments hard for four full quarters." Or something like that.

I imagine that’s the conversation that will unfold 20-something years from now when an ex-flutist…actually, scratch that - once a flutist, always a flutist – tells the story of a fall Saturday when the bands of Grambling State and Ohio State left it all on the field.

That’s what appears to be on deck when the top-ranked Buckeyes football team plays host to Grambling, which will enter the Horseshoe as underdogs by nearly eight touchdowns.

Sensing what likely will unfold between the white lines, Grambling coach Mikey Johnson correctly noted earlier in the week that both schools have great bands. One would hope so, considering OSU’s is named "The Best Damn Band in the Land," and Grambling’s, the "World Famed Tiger Marching Band." Johnson later added, half-jokingly, "They got a great band," said Grambling Head Coach Mickey Joseph. "And we have a great band. So we're going to compete as a band."

And alas, we have ourselves a battle of the bands. Nerds, assemble! But first, grab that xylophone.

The folks in Columbus got word of Johnson’s rallying cry and tasked Ohio State tight ends coach Keenan Bailey with firing up the brass-powered troops before Saturday afternoon's battle of the baritones. And Bailey did not disappoint.

"All week when I hear about our opponent, I keep hearing about one thing, and that's their band," Bailey said ahead of Saturday afternoon's kickoff. "And everybody says they have a great band. So I did my research and they do have a great band. I've got a whole lot of respect for Grambling's band.

"However, there's a difference between having a great band and having The Best Damn Band in the Land! …my challenge to you guys…the alumni here today and the current band members. For four quarters, let's make this shit a battle of the bands!"

Whew. Skip the weigh-in. Bypass the media tour and figure out the purse later. These two are ready to let their snare drums do the talking!

May the best band win.

