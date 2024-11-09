Ohio State Was So Bored With Purdue, Its Band Made A Bear Ripping A Deuce On The Michigan Logo

The Ohio State Buckeyes faced the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday and it was about as one-sided as everyone assumed it would be with Ohio State breezing to a 45-0 win.

In fact, it was so out of hand, that by halftime the Buckeyes' marching band already had its sights on its biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, who Ohio State won't even face until November 30.

And the band did so in one of the funniest ways imaginable.

Now, I'm not a big marching band guy. I can appreciate what it brings to the college football experience, but otherwise, I don't get it. The music is usually just a weirdly arranged version of a song you know, played by people who are trying to walk in the shape of something without tripping and knocking their teeth out with a flugelhorn mouthpiece.

However, if marching bands did a bit more stuff like Ohio State did this week, maybe I'd throw on a little Sousa in the car from time to time.

The band was performing their "Day At The Zoo" halftime show, according to Eleven Warriors, and at one point, the band formed the outline of a bear… which proceeded to rip a deuce on a Michigan flag.

That, my friends, is art…

As I mentioned, I don't keep close tabs on the marching band world, but this has to be some kind of major innovation. Maybe the biggest thing since someone said, "Hey, we could probably get a bunch of chicks to spin flags in front of us while we play."

Just think how many things marching bands across the nation and around the globe could make poop on other things. The possibilities are practically limitless.

I believe it was Walt Disney who said, "If you can dream it, the Ohio State marching band will take a s--t on it."

I'm paraphrasing, of course, but you get the idea.

Incredible work from the Buckeyes, and if high schools aren't doing this next weekend, I will have lost my final shred of hope in the next generation.