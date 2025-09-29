Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Out NFL, Blasts Synthetic Turf After Malik Nabers Injury

Another MetLife turf disaster has ended the season for the Giants' star wide receiver, and OBJ is sounding off.

The turf at MetLife Stadium has claimed another victim.

An MRI confirmed on Monday that New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is officially out for the season with a torn ACL, and fans and players are once again fed up with the surface at East Rutherford. That includes former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered his own serious injury on the same field back in 2017.

But it's not just MetLife that's a problem, according to OBJ. It's all artificial turf.

"Dear @NFL, I mean this with the [utmost] love and respect," Beckham wrote on X following Nabers' injury. "We (The NFL) take all The precautions in the world with EVERYthing else when it comes to players ‘health’ and ‘safety.’ PLZ. PLZ. PLZ. GET RID OF THE TURF. Thank You in advance."

Nabers went down in the second quarter of Sunday’s 21-18 win over the Chargers while attempting to catch a deep pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

He planted his right leg, leaped for the ball and immediately grabbed his knee in pain. The scene was eerily familiar to Beckham.

"My heart hurts for ya 1!!!!" he wrote on X.

Like Nabers, Beckham is a former LSU Tiger and first-round pick.

MetLife Stadium has seen an inordinate number of serious leg injuries in recent years, including those to Wan'Dale Robinson, Aaron Rodgers, Nick Bosa and several others. The stadium installed a new FieldTurf CORE system in 2023, which was supposed to be safer — but the results continue to say otherwise.

"Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants," Beckham added to his post on X, "but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game.

"I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it [should be] to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion."

OBJ, who was drafted by the Giants in 2014, fractured his ankle at MetLife during a game against the Chargers in 2017. He’s also torn his ACL twice — once at Paul Brown Stadium (now Paycor) in Cincinnati and once at SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl. All on synthetic turf.

Nabers finishes his way-too-short sophomore NFL season with 18 catches, 271 yards and two touchdowns.