Oakland A’s Win Final Sold Out Coliseum Home Game As Playoff Picture Gets Wilder

The Oakland A's on Thursday played the franchise's last ever home game in Oakland. Incredibly, after 57 years in the Bay Area, the A's run at the Oakland Coliseum came to an end. And they went out exactly the way you'd hope. A sold out crowd filled the Coliseum for one final time, nearly 47,000 fans packing the building to get one final look at Major League Baseball in Oakland.

Former A's legend Barry Zito sang the National Anthem, before a stadium security guard made himself the least popular person in the stadium.

And fitting the occasion, the A's beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Closer Mason Miller helped a J.J. Bleday single stand up, finishing out the win, and the Oakland A's, with a 104mph fastball to Travis Jankowski.

After the game, the A's players and coaches gathered on the field to say goodbye to the fans, leading the entire stadium in an emotional "Let's go Oakland" chant, as players pointed to the "Oakland" on the front of their jerseys. It's sad to see any fanbase lose their team, especially one where the owner is so obviously responsible.

Oakland A's Finish Out Home Season, While MLB Playoff Picture Gets More Complicated

The A's final home game dominated the headlines across MLB, but the results of several key games made the postseason picture even more confusing.

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals find themselves in a dead heat in the wild card race. The Tigers, out of nowhere, have been baseball's hottest team for the past month, winning 14 of 20 and 22 of 30 to fly into postseason contention. The Royals meanwhile, have been going backwards. Losers of seven of their last 10 games, Kansas City just a few weeks ago seemed like a lock to secure a wild card spot. But they lost the tiebreaker to the Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, making their situation more precarious.

Sure enough, both teams won on Thursday. The Tigers once again completed a miraculous comeback, beating the Rays 4-3. And the Royals handled the Nationals 7-4. They entered Thursday tied, and they'll start Friday tied.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins start Thursday 2.5 games back, but with the tiebreaker advantage over either team. They play the woeful Miami Marlins, before hosting an Orioles team that will likely have little to play for. A two-game deficit with the tiebreaker advantage would keep them in play over the final weekend.

The Tigers get the White Sox this weekend, which seemingly puts Detroit in a great spot to clinch a playoff berth. Except the White Sox just swept the Angels, and might be playing their best baseball of the season. As bad as that still is.

Kansas City has to travel to Atlanta, where the Braves are still fighting for their playoff lives, starting the weekend one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves own the tiebreaker over Arizona, the Royals need to win to secure a playoff berth, and the Diamondbacks host the Padres, who could be playing for a small chance at a first round bye if they beat the Dodgers on Thursday. And of course, the Mets play the Brewers before likely having to return to Atlanta for a doubleheader on Monday. New York could, in theory, have to play four games in 56 hours in three different time zones. Buckle up.

MLB could not have scripted it any better; there are meaningful games everywhere. Good matchups across the board with teams fighting for their playoff or seeding lives. Many of these questions could be answered by Friday night. But if not, Saturday and Sunday. And maybe even Monday, will be must-see TV.