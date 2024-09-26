Barry Zito Belts Out The Anthem, Security Guard Takes Inflatable Ball At A's Game At Oakland Coliseum

The Oakland A's are closing things out at Oakland Coliseum before they move to Las Vegas with a multi-year stint in Sacramento in between.

As such, they're breaking out all the stops to bid the Bay Area farewell, and that includes the final singing of the National Anthem, which was performed by none other than former A's ace Barry Zito.

Man, what a set of pipes on that Barry Zito, huh?

I remember hearing at some point that in addition to that Cy Young-winning left arm of his, Zito's quite the musician and it shows. "The Star-Spangled Banner" has been known to give some vocalists some trouble, and messing it up is the music world's equivalent of getting pantsed in front of your entire school.

The fans — and there were a lot of them — were having a good time celebrating their team one last time, and surely those good vibes reverberated around the stadium.

Well, if they were, they missed this security card who decided to go all Ebenezer Scrooge on fans playing around with an inflatable ball.

I've said my piece about beach balls at concerts (or any large gathering). I'm not big on them, but man, I don't hate them nearly as much as that security guard seems to. He even made it sting by acting like he was going to play along and throw it back into the crowd, but nope.

There will be now ball bouncing on his watch.

I get that he was probably supposed to do that because of the Coliseum's rules, but he seemed to relish deflating that beach ball. Also, I did just see a video of a dude walking out with stadium seats, so maybe the beach ball people can get a pass?

Oh well, it's a bummer for the fans to see the A's leave town, so at least they seemed to be enjoying themselves until security stepped in.