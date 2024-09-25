A’s Fan Helps Himself To Stadium Seats That'll Probably Just Sit In His Garage Or Basement

The Oakland A's time in Oakland with their final series at Oakland Coliseum is winding down, and the final series is taking place right now against the Texas Rangers.

Oakland won Tuesday night — with the final two games of the three-game series coming Wednesday and Thursday — and speaking of taking things, one fan appeared to help himself to a piece of the Coliseum.

You'd think that would be one hell of a souvenir but in my opinion. Stadium seats might be the most overrated piece of memorabilia you can get.

I know owning a piece of a stadium sounds cool, but once you have them you'll realize what a waste they are.

Who wouldn't want an old, rusty, heavy, uncomfortable set of chairs sitting in their house? And that's if they get in the house because I think, in all likelihood, those bad boys are going to be banished to the basement and/or garage.

I'm telling you this from experience. When I was a kid, my family had seats from the old Lackawanna County Stadium, home of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Red Barons and later Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees (jealous).

When we got them, I was kind of in awe, and then about a week later I was annoyed by them because the only place they fit was in the garage right in front of where I kept my hockey sticks. It's a wonder I never got tetanus climbing over those things.

Want to know what happened when we moved. I heaved those puppies in the dumpster like I was to the caber toss at one of those Highland Games.

You might think they'll impress guests, but you'd be wrong. Non-sports fans won't bat an eye at them, and even big sports fans will give it a "How 'bout that?" at best.

Like a week ago, I had lunch at a restaurant that had two (alleged; they may have been replicas) seats from Fenway Park. I love sports, and I only even glanced at them and then went back to thinking about what kind of sandwich I wanted, (went with a prime rib sandwich, it was great).

Unless something important happened in the chair like Steve Bartman snagged a foul ball that Moises Alou was never going to catch anyway or it honors Grimace, then it really won't move the interest needle for most people.