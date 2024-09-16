Mets Honor Grimace With Commemorative Purple Seat At Citi Field

Grimace served as a good luck charm for the New York Mets in 2024. And now, the big, purple, fuzzy character of McDonald's lore will forever be immortalized at Citi Field.

The Mets have announced that they've installed a commemorative seat at the ballpark for Grimace in Section 302 (Row 6, Seat 12, to be exact) as part of the team's Fan Appreciation celebration.

Grimace threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field on June 12 — his birthday — before the Mets' game against the Miami Marlins. At the time, the Mets were 29-37 and appeared to be headed toward a dismal second half of the season. But New York won that game 10-4 and proceeded to go on a seven-game winning streak following Grimace's appearance.

That win streak sparked a total turnaround for the Mets, as they currently sit at 81-68. They're tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final NL Wild Card spot with just 13 games left in the regular season.

RELATED: Mets vs Yankees Featured a Drunk Grimace and Absolute Scenes Last Night

So now, the Mets need a little more "Grimace Magic" as they make their final push for October.

The lovable purple mascot will make his return to Queens Monday night to, once again, throw out the ceremonial first pitch. This time, against the Washington Nationals.

And if you're interested in experiencing the "Grimace Magic" yourself, the Mets announced that the purple Grimace seat ticket will be available for purchase for the team's remaining home games.

It's unclear, though, whether the seat will become a permanent fixture at Citi Field. Maybe that depends on how the next couple of weeks play out.