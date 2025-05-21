NYC Naming Streets After Knicks Players During Playoff Run Is The Lamest Move In The History Of Sports

New York City is doing too much.

As the hometown Knicks get set to take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the city has elected to co-name streets around Manhattan after each of the 15 active players on the roster, with the street assignment corresponding to each player's number.

This is what the city has decided to do after winning two playoff series? New York has every reason to be fired up to have the Knicks playing in their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, but the franchise hasn't won anything at all at this point, yet we're hanging up street signs around Manhattan?

The only time this would be acceptable would be after winning a title, but we do need to remember that Eric Adams is the mayor of New York City, so making decisions that make absolutely no sense actually makes all the sense in the world.

The Mayor put out a statement admitting that he's just so proud of the Knicks for being one of the last four teams in the NBA still standing; loser mentality at its finest.

"The Knicks embody the spirit of New York — resilient, passionate, and unstoppable," Mayor Adams said in a statement. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals."

This is Mayor Adams and the city trying way too hard, not to mention playing the risky game of taunting the basketball gods that haven't been kind to the franchise in more than 50 years.

New York City, and certainly not the Knicks or their fan base, doesn't need any added juice.

New York is home to the richest basketball culture on the face of the Earth. Besides the city's sports history, which is filled with plenty of heartbreak, what makes the city so great is its nonchalantness around its very real pedigree of being the greatest city in the United States.

Not trying to be cool is what makes New York City cool. Putting up temporary street signs celebrating a team's run that hasn't won a title since 1973 is anti-New York.

This isn't a shot at Knicks fans nor their over-the-top, incredible reactions throughout this postseason. The Side Talk NYC videos are some of the best to ever grace the Internet, but the city deserves to be called out for being lame when it's at the peak of its powers from a sports standpoint.