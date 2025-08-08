Should the word "field" be triggering to anyone? NYC University Pushes Woke Agenda to Fix a Problem That Doesn’t Exist

It’s Friday, which means I’m in a mood to have some laughs. Thankfully, the City University of New York’s, York College’s Master of Social Work (CUNY YCMSW) provided me with a few.

Despite having one of the most confusing university names I’ve ever heard (it’s real though), YCMSW sure knows how to make a joke - if only out of themselves. You see, on Thursday , the school announced that it's removing the term "field" from its curriculum of study.

Why, you may ask? Seems like a word that would come up in a masters' program a lot (with good reason), since you’re looking to gain expertise in your field of study and prepare yourself for a specific job field.

But apparently, YCMSW thinks that it's a necessary move because it could trigger Black students.

"The decision was made by the MSW Team due to the term’s association with a painful historical era that inflicted significant harm on Black Americans/African Americans during their enslavement in America," the school said .

Most of the time, when I see something like this, I roll my eyes in frustration. But because I’ve survived another week, I’m dying laughing at the stupidity of all this.

"Field" can be used in a million other contexts, not just to describe cotton fields. It's where you play baseball or football. It’s where crops (not just cotton) grow. It’s another term used to describe the area of the economy you work in; I’m in the communications field. Heck, even some black athletes have that as one of their names - like Justin Fields - and he hasn’t changed it.

As a kicker, I can guarantee you none of the black students in this program have ever worked in a field as a slave, so the word shouldn’t be triggering. It’s just another unnecessary move made by a woke school.

But hey, at least it was funny! Now I’m in an excellent mood to start the day. Thanks YCMSW!