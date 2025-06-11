NTSB Releases Tragic Details About Famous Race Car Driver Killed In Plane Crash

Famous dirt track racer Scott Bloomquist, who died in a plane crash last August, may have intentionally flown his plane into the side of a barn.

That's according to the latest findings from the NTSB, which listed the "pilot’s intentional flight into a building as an act of suicide" in a statement on Tuesday.

"At this time, the family of Scott Bloomquist is not making any public statements regarding the plane crash or the recent NTSB findings," the family said in a release Tuesday. "They are focused on supporting one another and respectfully request privacy as they navigate this difficult period.

"We appreciate your understanding and ask that the media refrain from the further inquiries at this time."

Scott Bloomquist death ruled a suicide

The full report from the NTSB can be viewed here.

Bloomquist, 60, died last August in the crash near his Tennessee home. He wasn't a household name for the casual race fan. But for the hardcore fan who loves this sport, he was a legend.

And … he actually was a legend.

Bloomquist was a dirt track Hall of Famer, getting his start back in the 1980s but really making a name for himself in the 90s. He won the coveted Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion in 2009, 2010, and 2016, and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2002.

The NTSB's final report said Bloomquist took off from a landing strip next to his house, overflew his property, and struck a nearby barn.

"The airplane sustained substantial damage, and the fuselage was mostly consumed by the post-impact fire that ensued. The pilot was fatally injured. An autopsy of the pilot was performed by the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee.

"The autopsy report listed the cause of death as blunt force injuries and the manner of death as suicide."

Bloomquist won over 600 career races throughout his career. He made one career start in the NASCAR Truck Series – the 2013 Mudsummer Classic at Eldora for Kyle Busch's KBM team.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).