Novak Djokovic's Son Is Collecting Players' Autographs At Wimbledon, But Not His Dad's

Djokovic's son may want to get his old man's signature on his autograph-filled lid.

Novak Djokovic's 11-year-old son, Stefan, has been wearing a white hat covered in autographs while watching his old man put on his regular clinic at Wimbledon, but his lid is missing one very valuable signature.

Djokovic, who has seven Wimbledon titles to his name, advanced to the quarterfinals on Monday after defeating Alex de Minaur in four sets. The 38-year-old spoke about his son's autograph-filled hat after his victory, and while he did give him props for asking players around the grounds himself for their signatures, he made sure to note that he hadn't been asked to add his own signature to the cap.

"It was himself, independently of me, approaching and asking for autographs," Djokovic explained, according to AP. "I think I might have asked only Jannik (Sinner) or someone, but everyone else he’s approached. He’s over the moon. Obviously, he loves tennis. Yeah, he has everyone’s signature, except mine, but that’s OK. I’ll accept that."

It probably hasn't crossed young Stefan's mind to get his old man's autograph added to the hat that is probably worth something, but you can't exactly blame him. Asking your dad to sign your hat is a bit of a strange move, but when your dad is the greatest tennis player to ever do it, maybe you bite the bullet and ask him.

Djokovic and Stefan shared an awesome moment together after his fourth-round victory on Monday by bringing out a family dance, and the camera was able to capture the crazy amount of signatures on the kid's hat.

Djokovic will take on Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday with a trip to the semifinals on the line.