WATCH: Novak Djokovic Proves Age Is Just A Number With Insane Wimbledon Point

Father Time may very well be undefeated, but athletes like 38-year-old tennis superstar Novak Djokovic are surely giving him a run for his money.

In a sport where most people start to rapidly deteriorate in skill and health by the time they reach their late 20's, Djokovic is still playing at an incredibly high level as he approaches his 40's.

Case in point:

Are you kidding me!?

That rally at Wimbledon right there is proof positive that the Djoker is still one of the best in the game and should further cement his legacy as the sport's GOAT.

How anyone can argue Djokovic isn't still playing the game of tennis at an elite level is beyond me.

Just look at the speed with which he covers the court as well as the reaction time and dexterity needed to lay down some of those shots at the net.

The crowd at Centre Court, which in the past has been notoriously anti-Djokovic, was giving him all the love he deserved for that display of athletic prowess.

I know some 38-year-old guys who have a hard time standing up off the couch after a long day of watching football, yet here is Novak Djokovic flying all over the grass courts of Wimbledon just as he's been doing for the past two decades.

Djokovic's longevity in the sport is impressive no matter which way you slice it.

He went pro in 2003 and won his first Grand Slam in 2008 at the Australian Open, which means this guy has been winning Slams longer than some OutKick readers have been on this earth.

Djokovic dispatched his opponent, Alexandre Müller, in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for his 100th win at the prestigious London tournament.

Only Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer have accomplished that same feat.

Pretty good company, if you ask me.

There's no telling if Djokovic has won his last Grand Slam or how much time he has left in the sport, but if the show he put on today is any indicator, the Serbian sensation is going to be around for quite a while longer.