Not One. Not Two. But THREE Home Run Robberies For Angels' Jo Adell

I have a hard time seeing anyone beating out this bad boy for Web Gem of the Year.

The Los Angeles Angels haven't had a ton to celebrate over the last few decades.

Since their World Series win in 2002, the Halos have toiled in relative obscurity, wasting the prime years of not one, but two future Hall of Famers in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, with little postseason success to show for it.

The Angels are off to an inauspicious start to 2026 as well, but Saturday night, something magical happened.

Outfielder Jo Adell made MLB history by robbing not one, not two, but THREE home runs in the Angels' 1-0 defensive showcase win over the Seattle Mariners, with each web gem being more spectacular than the last.

Absolutely incredible!

A wise man once said that every time you go to a ballpark and watch a baseball game, you might see something that no one has ever seen before, and the folks in attendance at Angels Stadium can honestly say that happened to them Saturday evening in Anaheim.

Those first two robberies alone were impressive. You put them together, and you have a night you would tell your grandkids about.

Then, Adell decided to pull off one of the biggest robberies since Jesse James was sticking up train cars, falling into the stands and giving a triumphant raise of the glove after keeping it a 1-0 game in the top of the ninth inning.

For his efforts, Adell, who has the excellent nickname "The Jo Show," more than earned a Gatorade bath to commemorate his defensive performance.

Usually, the recipient of a postgame Gatorade shower receives one because of their heroics at the plate, but Adell gets a sticky, cool bath through the merits of his glove work.

Adell gave us the web gem of the season, as well as one of the best pictures you'll ever see from a baseball game, and it's not even Jackie Robinson Day yet.

We may still be in April, but it might be time to shut down the competition for "Catch of the Year."

I have a hard time seeing anyone beating out this bad boy.

Keep up the awesome work, Jo Show!