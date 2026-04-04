Anthem Singer Stalls In Failed Effort To Sync Up With Flyover, Awkward Moment Ensues

It's kind of shocking this doesn't happen way more often.

I'm always impressed by how anthem singers time their performances to pre-game flyovers and vice versa. More often than not, they get it right on the money.

Of course, the occasional time they don't get it right on the money can be a bit uncomfortable, and that's what happened at the Los Angeles Angels home opener.

The Angels opened their season on the road with series against both the Astros and Cubs, but got their home slate underway on Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

READ: 'HAMILTON' STAR STUMBLES THROUGH NATIONAL ANTHEM AT METS OPENING DAY

So before the game, the team busted out all the stops for the anthem, which is awesome to see.

But, there was just one problem: either the anthem singer blazed through the first part of the song, or the pilots on fly-over duty were dogging it a little bit.

She handled that about as well as you probably can, given the circumstances. I can't imagine the pang of fear and sudden-onset diarrhea that hits when you get to "O'er the land of the free…" and there's not even a hint of a jet engine coming from any direction.

But did you notice what that tweet said?

It's the second year in a row that the Angels have started their 81 games at home by muffing the flyover.

Talk about a bad omen.

I mean, I figure the way they work this out is a simple matter of doing a little math, but the variable you can't account for is the singer. This is why people love betting the over/under on how long the anthem takes at the Super Bowl.

What if they start panicking and blitz through the song on adrenaline?

What if they're really feeling it and go all Mariah on everyone's ass and the planes buzz the stadium when they're still getting through the "O'er the ramparts we watch'd" part?

Still, they get it right more often than not. But boy, is it awkward when it goes sideways.