Not Everyone Is Buying The "Skinny Luka" Hype

In case you missed it, Luka Dončić is now a fit man.

Wow, color me impressed!

Luka went from dough boy to the cover of Men's Health in less than half an offseason.

Eat that, Nico Harrison!

A lot of people seem to be riding the Luka Hype Train, and few could blame them.

Look at the striations between his biceps, triceps, and deltoids. Those are some fitness influencer cuts, right there!

But, of course, this is the internet we are talking about here, so Skinny Luka has his fair share of critics coming out of the woodwork to besmirch all his hard work.

Oh boy! The Laker fanboys will not be happy about this, but it looks like there are plenty of internet trolls ready to pounce the moment Dončić slips up.

I will start by saying, yes, these pictures are probably not 100% natural.

There is definitely some airbrushing going on, and he's holding a dumbbell in the cover photo, so, of course, his arms and shoulders are going to look muscular when they're fully flexed and activated.

But the work Luka has put in to even get to this point is impressive, nonetheless.

The question that these interment trolls are posing, though, is "can he keep the weight off?"

After doing some research (scrolling through X for a few minutes), it looks like their concerns may be valid.

Apparently, it's a badly kept secret among Dallas Mavericks fans that Luka's weight has yo-yo'd throughout the past several offseasons.

Luka supporters and Lakers fans alike will fire back and say things will be different this time, and maybe they're correct.

A change of scenery could do the Slovenian superstar a lot of good, and maybe his trade from the Mavs was just the wake-up call he needed to get his body fat percentage under control.

But the social media cynics will be there if and when Dončić can't live up to the challenge.

And if that day does come where Deltoid Dončić reverts to Donut Dončić, all the Luka apologists may want to stay off X for a few months.