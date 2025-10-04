Mac Jones Saw A Dead Body Before Kickoff, Then Lit Up The Rams Anyway

Mac Jones overcame a lot to throw down an impressive performance on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

He came on in relief of starter Brock Purdy, was down some key offensive weapons, battled cramps in his arms and legs, saw a dead body before the game, and even threw up on the sidelines during the game.

Nope, you didn't read that wrong. Before the game, Jones spotted a dead body.

A human one.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Jones and the Niners were staying in Marina del Rey before the game. There, Jones told his teammates that he spotted a body out in the marina, which led to someone phoning up the police.

Sure enough, as the Niners were headed to the game, the police and a coroner's van were pulling up to the marina.

The incident at the marina is still under investigation.

…Can you imagine playing a football game after that?! And a big, divisional one at that!

Look, I've always said that finding a dead body is a major life event. It's kind of a big deal, and it's not something you can really gear up for. It's just thrust upon you whether you're prepared or not. I don't like that.

It's the reason (fine; one of the reasons) I don't like to go for jogs. I've seen enough Forensic Files to know that no one finds more bodies than joggers.

And now Mac Jones has experienced this, and it instantly becomes one of the biggest facts about him.

I call it the Lynda Carter effect.

The first thing people think of when they hear her name is that she was Wonder Woman.

The second? That one time, she found a dead body while canoeing.

So you have to have something as good as being Wonder Woman, to prevent that whole dead body finding episode from being the top thing people know about you.

See what I mean? Also, Lynda Carter fact No. 3 is that she's a big Washington Capitals fan, but that obviously comes after the whole finding a dead body thing.

Clearly, Jones has his head in a good spot these days, and he's been great when called upon. He's 3-0 this year and completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night.

Look out, Brock Purdy. Mac seems unflappable right now.