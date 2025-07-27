Nikola Jokić Shows More Emotion For His Horse's Championship Win Than His Own

The Serbian superstar was overcome with joy seeing his horse take home the gold.

Some people love waking up and going to work every day.

I was never a guy who loved his job until I started working at OutKick. Now I get to hop out of bed every morning and write about college football and video game characters being "friendzoned."

It's what some would call a dream job.

Others view their careers as a means to an end.

Maybe you work in a factory, or you're a delivery driver.

For NBA superstar Nikola Jokić, being the best basketball player in the world seems like a chore.

I don't know if I've ever seen a guy hate a job that 99.999% of us would KILL for more than the Serbian sensation.

What's very relatable about Jokić, however, is how much more he loves his hobbies than his day job, particularly horse racing.

Honestly, just look at how the emotion poured out of him after his horse won a race at a recent event.

Those are genuine tears of joy exiting the eyeballs of a Finals MVP, and it's all because he's the owner of a winning horse.

Seriously, watch this video and then watch some of the clips from Denver's 2023 Finals win over the Miami Heat. The juxtaposition is almost laughable.

The guy looks like he just clocked out of his shift at the flour mill in Saginaw, Texas.

Like I said up top, I can completely understand the concept of some people not loving where they work.

Hell, I was a social media manager at a swimming pool company for two years before arriving at OutKick.

That was a miserable commute in the morning, knowing THAT is what I had to look forward to each day!

I think Jokić missed his true calling in life.

Sure, he may be one of the best big men this sport has ever seen when it's all said and done.

But the joy and mirth he displayed after seeing his horse take home a championship trophy cannot be ignored.

Here's hoping you find your own version of OutKick, Nikola.

Life is so much more worth living when you're doing something you love every day.