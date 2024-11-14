Nike Takes Baffling Shot At Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown

Nike is an odd company.

The Swoosh often collaborates closely with China but is willing to criticize American society. For that, Nike has faced scrutiny, yet it still finds the time to take aim at athletes who are paying attention to the company's shady operations.

On Wednesday, Nike's X account took a shot at Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown, resurfacing a comment he made about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Greek Freak put up an impressive stat line.

The Greek Freak scored 59 points in a win over the Pistons on Wednesday, which Nike used to throw a jab at Jaylen Brown.

In the aftermath of Giannis' performance, Nike tweeted: "Nothing childish about ‘em. 59 for the Greek freak [sic]."

For context, Jaylen Brown called Giannis, a Nike athlete, "childish" for faking a handshake during a matchup.

Brown has criticized Nike for taking "ethical" stances while holding a major blindspot when it comes to China. The company touts social equity in America while selling millions of products a year to a country run by a tyrannical government still engaged in slavery.

According to Brown's previous jabs at Nike, the company influenced Team USA to omit the two-way Celtics star during its selection of the Olympic roster. Fellow Celtics players Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White joined the roster, with Jaylen Brown as the odd man out.

Kyrie Irving, who previously criticized Nike's ties with China until he signed with Anta (a Chinese version of Nike), was also left off the Team USA roster.

Nike's assumption that it has the authority to shade Jaylen Brown over his problems with the company remains a head-scratcher.

Even Nike's applause for Giannis landed flat when considering that the Bucks have been a disaster this season.

Against the lowly Detroit Pistons, Giannis and the Bucks needed overtime to win 127-120.

As for Jaylen Brown, part of the second-seeded Celtics in the East, the All-Star responded bluntly to Nike's online shade.

"Yall got weird energy," Brown posted on X.

Nike, shut up and dribble.

