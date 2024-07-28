Celtics' Jaylen Brown, Who's Critical of Nike, Responds After Being Called 'Conspiracy Theorist' By Grant Hill

It's never a great idea to make decisions in sports based on off-the-court politics.

Team USA managing director and former NBA player Grant Hill is playing games with Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown over the 2024 Finals MVP's snub from the Olympic roster.

Here's the thing: Brown is beyond qualified to make the roster, but some off-court beefs he's made with Nike — Team USA's sponsor — seemingly cost him a spot this summer. He ranks among the best scorers (23.0 PPG) and two-way players from the 2024 season.

However, Brown previously criticized Nike for taking ethical stances, especially during the 2020 BLM movement, citing hypocritical behavior.

As a Muslim, Brown has objected to Nike's close ties to China, whose government ignores the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Following a disappointing snub, Brown called out the company for making biased decisions driven by politics. Brown previously covered up the Nike swoosh on a pair of Kobe sneakers.

Brown is considered one of the top two players on the champion Boston Celtics team. He often overplays his role as the No. 2 to Jayson Tatum and asserts himself as the team's alpha. Brown won Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP last postseason.

READ: Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Goes After Nike For Team USA Snub

Three Celtics players made the Team USA roster, but Brown was not included. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard bowed out of the Olympic roster and Grant Hill picked Celtics teammate Derrick White over Jaylen Brown, joining Tatum and Jrue Holiday.

During a recent conversation with Dan Patrick, Grant Hill discussed Team USA's decision to overlook Jaylen Brown and gave a weak defense.

Hill mentioned reaching out to Brown's agent to explain the decision. Then, Hill smugly called Brown a "conspiracy theorist" for calling out Nike's probable bias.

"Did you call Jaylen Brown to tell him or explain this?" Patrick asked Hill.

"No, I spoke to his agent. … I mean, I think this idea that there's a conspiracy theory. I always love a good conspiracy theory, but, you know, it was really, truly a basketball decision. These are tough decisions, but having gone through this, with the FIBA competition, you want to find the right balance and the right pieces on the court that we need.

"And not to say that [Brown] wouldn't have been good. There are a lot of guys you can go on a list of guys who are very capable of very, very, you know, very qualified. But, you know, for where we were, that was the right decision. And Derrick White, I think will help us as we pursue goal."

Brown fired back at Hill's conspiracy theory accusation Sunday during Team USA Basketball's debut game against Serbia. Brown made reference to his position as vice president of the NBA Players Association.

"Grant hill calling me a conspiracy theorist is disappointing," Brown posted on X, "I’ve been a VP since I was 21 years old I have a great understanding."

It's difficult to argue that Brown lacks the experience for Team USA and justified taking a roster spot from multiple players on the team. (Tyrese Haliburton, at the very least.)

Nike's political motives seemed increasingly evident when Kyrie Irving — a consensus top-15 player in the NBA — was left out of the Olympic team.

(Did Jaylen Brown get snubbed for political reasons? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela