Nike, Which Supports Males In Women's Sports, Airs Super Bowl Ad Featuring Caitlin Clark, Female Athletes

Nike, the largest sportswear company in the world, decided to air an ad during the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 25 years.

It elected to feature only female athletes, such as Caitlin Clark, in an apparent attempt to show its support for women's sports.

However, if Nike really wanted to support women's sports, it would speak out against allowing males to compete against girls and women, like it does when it comes to alleged racism.

Except, Nike has never done that. In fact, Nike has done the opposite. It partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a male who "identifies" as a woman, and put Mulvaney in a sports bra.

Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics, has consistently ripped what she believes to be "fake support" for women's sports.

Her company, which was founded on the idea that women's sports are females only, and supports causes that promote that idea, previously ran an ad criticizing Nike for its refusal to back actual female athletes in its fight for fairness in sports.

Last year, Sey penned an op-ed for OutKick titled "Nike has a woman problem and my company is the answer."

Here's what Sey had to say about the sportswear giant:

Nike, the brand that typically weighs in on every social issue from racism to the environment to women’s empowerment, has nothing to say on the matter of males stealing trophies and team berths from women and girls.

It is easier to ignore the truth of males’ obvious athletic advantage over women than to stand up and say a very true and obvious thing and risk criticism from the gender ideologies… Nike’s brand image has been built on authenticity. But I think we’re finally seeing that that authenticity is a façade. They pretend to champion women. But in reality, they treat them with astonishing disregard.

Sey is correct; Nike is a fake supporter of female athletes. Using Caitlin Clark and other women, when women's sports are at an all-time high in popularity, just feels like Nike trying to capitalize.

Now, there's nothing wrong with that. Nike is a company and its goal is to make money. But the problem is that Nike has no problem partnering with Dylan Mulvaney or Colin Kaepernick, pushing radical left-wing causes and agendas.

However, when it comes to supporting reality and a common-sense stance – that males don't belong in women's sports, something the vast majority of Americans believe – Nike is silent.

It's simple, really. Just Do It, Nike. Just say males don't belong in women's sports. You know it's true.