New Caitlin Clark Edition Kobe 5 Protro Sneakers Sell Out In Just Minutes

If you wanted those new Caitlin Clark sneakers, you had to be quick about it.

The WNBA's biggest star and Nike dropped a player edition of the Kobe 5 Protro shoes in Indiana Fever colors on Monday morning — and they sold out in a matter of minutes. It wasn't immediately clear how many pairs of the $190 kicks were made available, but they have already popped up on eBay for as much as $450 a pop.

Clark signed a reported eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024 just a week after the Fever selected her No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft. And since then, fans have been waiting impatiently for the reigning Rookie of the Year's own signature shoe with the brand.

And, well, they're still waiting for that.

But Nike certainly added to the hype on Sunday when the company dropped an ad for Clark's new player edition Kobes.

Clark has worn Kobe sneakers throughout her career in college and in the pros — long before she got her own version.

"I'm a Kobe person," Clark said during WNBA All-Star Weekend last season. "Everybody knows that. It’s the best shoe. It's not even close. I probably like the Kobe 6s the best, which are the ones I have on right now. I like the 5s as well, but the 6s are kind of my thing.

"So, obviously, just to wear his shoe, and obviously what [his wife] Vanessa has done and their family has done. And continuing his legacy, not only obviously within his shoe, but just that whole foundation and just the Kobe brand is pretty incredible. So, I feel very lucky and fortunate to not only represent Nike, but also their entire family."

It's a big week for Caitlin Clark, as she was just named a WNBA All-Star captain after receiving a league-most 1.29 million fan votes. On Tuesday, the Fever will take on the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final. The status of Clark, though — who has already missed seven games this season with quad and groin injuries — remains uncertain.