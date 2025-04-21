Nico Iamaleava And Joey Aguilar Swapping Schools Would Be On-Brand For This Crazy Ordeal

In this era of college athletics, I don't know of a move that would sum up the current state more than for Nico Iamaleava and Joey Aguilar to trade schools in a two-week span.

As we reported on Sunday morning, UCLA coach DeShaun Foster informed the Bruins quarterback room that Nico Iamaleava would be transferring to Westwood, leaving the current crop of signal callers in an awkward position.

According to multiple courses, Foster made it clear to transfer Joey Aguilar that there would be a competition for the starting quarterback position. While that just sounds like the Buins coaching staff covering their bases, it should be noted that UCLA did bring in Aguilar from App State in January on a nice NIL package that would've had him making around $1.3 to $1.5 million this season.

In two years at App State, Aguilar passed for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdown’s, before deciding to transfer back to the West Coast to play for UCLA in his final year.

But, the optics were already there, and while it would have been easy for Joey Aguilar to stay at UCLA to fight for the QB-1 spot, logic is the only thing that makes sense in this scenario. This was never going to be a true competition for the starting spot, even if the coaching staff wanted to make it seem that way.

Sources told OutKick that DeShaun Foster wanted Joey Aguilar to stay, and promised him a fair competition for the starting role. But, would you take that chance when all the hoopla surrounding the arrival of Nico Iamaleava has been plastered across social media? No, you have to deal with a tough situation that sums up the current state of college athletics, and move on.

Joey Aguilar Makes Decision On Transfer Portal. Nico Trade Coming?

In speaking with people close to the situation on Sunday night and Monday morning, a move into the transfer portal for Aguilar was the most logical choice, even if UCLA's collective signed him to a deal when he arrived this past winter. A number of folks mentioned to OutKick that while he could've stayed and collected a check, Aguilar wants to play football.

For Nico Iamaleava, the move from Knoxville to Westwood was wrapped up in a storyline out of Knoxville that seemingly played into the hands of the Bruins. The relationship between Tennessee and Iamaleava was over, and it wasn't going to be fixed once he didn’t show up for practice on that Friday morning.

So, we can argue on whose decision it was for Iamaleava to move on, but that is obviously in the past, until the former Tennessee quarterback finally discusses the move. Now, Josh Heupel is looking for a veteran to join the QB room, and potentially snag the starting job from Jake Merklinger or George Macintyre.

Could this be an opportunity to see one of the wildest trades in recent memory? Sure, as Tennessee coaches have already gauged the interest of Aguilar's reps in recent days. The two sides are going to speak on Monday. And, the Vols will ‘wait’ until he's officially in the transfer portal, even though tampering is just another word thrown around these days in college athletics.

Don't Try To Compare Nico Iamaleava And Joey Aguilar

Also, let me be clear, I'm not trying to compare the talent of Nico Iamaleava and Joey Aguilar. But, if we're talking about a potential move that would be remembered as one of the craziest circumstances in recent memory, then this ordeal would be right on par.

While Tennessee needs a quarterback, Aguilar does have other suitors, and that also doesn't mean that Josh Heupel is going to offer him based off just needing a veteran to compete for the job.

If you are basing your Aguilar opinion on the 2024 season, it's hard to put all the blame on the quarterback for a squad that went 5-6 last year. If you’re wondering what kind of potential the transfer has, look no further than the 2023 season, where Aguilar passed for 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns, leading App State to a 9-5 season.

But, as this era of college athletics has proven, anything is possible. I did not think we'd be talking about Nico Iamaleava playing for another school in 2025, just as Joey Aguilar didn’t expect to be house hunting again after transferring to UCLA in January.

This has a chance to be one of the funniest endings to this entire ordeal.