Nick Sirianni Wants Nothing To Do With Discussing Jalen Carter And Spitgate And NFL Disciplinary Action

Nick Sirianni says he keeps all conversations about disciplinary matters in-house

The Spitgate episode between Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not a subject you want to raise with Nick Sirianni because the Eagles coach will say nothing on the matter.

Wait. That's not right.

Sirianni Not Touching Carter Issue

Sirianni will say nothing on the matter that explains his thoughts on whether Carter has learned his lesson, or whether he thinks the NFL's disciplinary action Tuesday is fair, or anything he's told Carter about saliva, spittle, or loogies.

Off limits, people.

To make that point, allow me to share how Sirianni handled the matter Wednesday afternoon with the always-tough Philly media – which Sirianni has learned to handle like a boss.

Here you go:

Q. Hey, Nick, has Eagles DT Jalen Carter learned his lesson?

A. Sirianni: "Yeah, everything we do with any conversations or anything like that, again, I'll tell you guys again, I know I respect the job that you guys have to do, but I'll always keep those conversations in-house. I'll continue to do that much like if I had a conversation with you, and we work together, and you would probably expect me to do that same thing, and that's my job as the head coach and all things like that with any conversations with players – whether it's of something that happens in a game, a moment in the game, there's information that I'll always keep in house."

Q. With respect though, Nick, I'm not asking about the conversation you might've had with him. I'm asking…

A. Sirianni: "Yeah, I answered it how I wanted to answer it."

Reporters Try Different Approach

Well, let's try a different avenue. I know this tactic, by the way. I've covered the NFL for a minute.

And we all use similar playbooks, although I'm undefeated in press conferences – like the time a coach told me I should be more positive.

And I told him I was positive his quarterback was playing poorly.

Anyway, back to Sirianni:

Q. What'd you think of the league's discipline?

A. Sirianni: Again, "I'm not going to ever get into the same thing with anything with the league. If I agree with a call or if I don't agree with a call, if I agree with a discipline or if I don’t agree, again, I owe the league that same respect that, again, you don't air business out there, so won't get into that either."

Sirianni Swats Questions About Discipline

Q. How much do league decisions weigh into how you handle things?

A. Sirianni: "Yeah, same. Won't get into that. Again, there's just certain things, again, I respect the crap out of the job that you guys have to do, but there are certain things that I'll keep close and there are certain things that I'll share with you. As you guys know, this isn't one of them."

And that's where we reach the point when Sirianni goes into victory formation and the good journalists in Philly drop their heads in defeat and head toward questions about the next opponent.

So, everyone is on to Kansas City.

The Eagles are looking ahead with Carter scheduled to play his first game of the season.

And the reporters are looking ahead, asking questions that have nothing to do with last Thursday's Spitgate episode.