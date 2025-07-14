Nick Sirianni Answers Whether Jalen Hurts Carried The Eagles To A Super Bowl, Or Was Carried

Some fans wondered whether the Eagles quarterback was a key driver or simply along for the ride

The Philadelphia Eagles powered their way to the Super Bowl last year, leaving some fans wondering whether quarterback Jalen Hurts was a key driver or simply along for the ride.

Despite a relatively subdued offensive season compared to his prior performances, Hurts faced scrutiny regarding his role, particularly with the arrival of Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley, who anchored much of the Eagles’ postseason offense.

In a recent NBC Sports Philadelphia interview, head coach Nick Sirianni forcefully dismissed suggestions that Hurts was carried by his supporting cast.

"That's bulls**t," Sirianni said in response to claims that Hurts wasn’t pivotal to the championship run.

"Anytime I hear that, it's cool, it's like a nice debate thing that people like to have," Sirianni added.

"And I get it, there's a lot of hours that TV shows and radio stations have to fill to be able to fill that debate. I understand that, but we're talking about the ultimate team game there is, and he does whatever he needs to do to win each and every game."

Leading into the postseason, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown subtly pointed to the team’s shift toward a shorter, less dynamic passing game as an area for improvement.

After a 22-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers, which improved Philadelphia’s record to 11-2, Brown was blunt when asked what the offense could refine.

"Passing," Brown said.

In the 2024 regular season, Hurts threw for 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns, with a career-low 5 interceptions.

He also contributed 14 rushing touchdowns, many through the Eagles’ controversial Tush Push play, which has drawn criticism from teams like the Packers, who’ve pushed to ban it for its perceived lack of finesse.

Philly’s offense leaned heavily on its ground game, with Saquon Barkley emerging as the undeniable force.

Barkley racked up 2,005 rushing yards in the regular season and added 499 yards with five touchdowns in the postseason.

"One of the reasons I love football so much is that it takes everybody to accomplish your goals," Sirianni continued.

"Listen, you name great quarterbacks, you can go ahead and start naming great receivers and their great defense.

"You know? Whether it's Brady with (Rob) Gronkowski or Brady's defenses, Mahomes with (Travis) Kelce, Steve Young with Jerry Rice. The list goes on and on and on."

While Hurts delivered solid numbers and clutch plays, like his game-clinching throw to DeVonta Smith against the LA Rams, the debate over his role as the Eagles’ cornerstone continues...

