A.J. Brown Is Unhappy With Jalen Hurts, Says Eagles Veteran

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are going through a rough patch as Philadelphia Eagles teammates.

As is often the case with Brown, his team is enjoying success, yet his individual stats fall short of expectations … his expectations.

Brown has been openly disgruntled about the Eagles' weakened pass attack as Jalen Hurts plays the short-yard game through the air.

"Passing," Brown said when asked what the team could improve on offense after Sunday's 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers, improving the Eagles' record to 11-2.

Shining a light on the possibility of the strained relationship was longtime Eagles defender Brandon Graham.

Appearing for a radio interview Monday night, Graham delivered interesting comments that may signal the beginning of the end between the Eagles and A.J. Brown.

"I don't know the whole story, but I know that 1 [Hurts] is trying," Graham said when asked about the Eagles QB and Brown.

"11 (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things," the vet admitted before dropping a bombshell.

"They were friends, but things have changed," Graham said. "And I understand that because life happens. But (on) the business side, we got to make sure we don't let the personal get in the way of the business.

"And that's what we need to do better," Graham said.

Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth last week.

A.J. Brown led the Eagles in receiving against Carolina, catching all four of his targets for 43 yards.

Brown does have a point about Hurts' sliding production this year. Hurts has only cracked 250 yards passing in three games this season.

Hurts continues to struggle, and A.J. Brown is converting that into unnecessary attention around this winning team.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com