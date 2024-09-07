Nick Saban Addresses Awkward Moment With Pat McAfee, Sets The Record Straight

Nick Saban broke his silence on the mega-viral moment he had with Pat McAfee.

Last Saturday, the internet was set on fire when a video went viral showing Pat McAfee snapping his fingers and dancing while on commercial break during College GameDay.

McAfee having a good time isn't why it went viral. That's what he does daily. It's not news. The reason it blew up was because it looked like Saban was annoyed and he hit the former Colts punter with a side-eye.

If you haven't seen the video yet, you can watch it in the tweet below. It's hilarious.

Nick Saban addresses viral moment with Pat McAfee.

McAfee addressed the moment last Sunday in classic McAfee fashion. He made it crystal clear he doesn't care what the haters and critics think. Saban has also now addressed it with a similar tone and energy.

"I don't know if you've heard, you and me were on the internet. I was dancing. You were thinking I believe...You side-eyed the sh*t out of me. Here it is right here. You gave me a nice side-eye," McAfee said during the Friday episode of his popular show. The seven-time national champion coach admitted he "didn't know what to think" about McAfee's antics during the commercial break.

"You were thinking I was an asshole. Which, a lot of people do," McAfee (jokingly?) responded.

"No, I wasn't thinking that," Saban responded with a massive grin.

The former Alabama leader seemed to be happy with himself during the exchange and added McAfee is "very aggressive in whatever we're talking about or whatever we're doing. So, I don't know exactly what word to use there."

You can watch the full back and forth below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Saban also made it clear he has zero intention of quitting the show, as some people have suggested online.

There you have it, folks. Per usual, people on the internet were blowing up a situation into something it wasn't. It's clear Saban and McAfee love working together, and their styles being completely different is what makes it so much fun.

McAfee is high energy and vibes. Saban is serious and analytical. You need both.

Something tells me these two are in for a lot more viral moments throughout the college football season, and I can't wait to watch them cook. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.