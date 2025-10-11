Shocker: Nick Saban Says Bill Belichick Needs More Time At UNC — Tar Heels Fans Aren’t Buying It

Nick Saban defends Bill Belichick as UNC’s season unravels. This will fall on deaf ears around college football

This has been a whirlwind week in Chapel Hill surrounding head coach Bill Belichick, amid reports that he could be out before the season ends.

Did you expect anything different at North Carolina?

This has been described as a collosal mistake by those outside of the Tar Heels football building, with both Belichick and AD Bubba Cunningham having to release statements on Wednesday night to dispel rumors of a pending exit.

Right now, UNC is 2-3 on the season, coming off a blowout loss to Clemson last weekend that sent fans into hysteria. The biggest question has been whether Belichick is the right guy for North Carolina heading into the future.

Obviously, the experiment hasn’t worked, yet. When GM Michael Lombardi and the Super Bowl-winning coach decided to overhaul the roster with players from the transfer portal, it wasn’t about star power, but more so about adding bodies.

Following the loss to Clemson, there have been off-field situations that have come to light that do not paint the football program in the best light, mostly stemming around issues regarding transfers that came to North Carolina with Belichick's staff, according to a report from WRAL.

None of this was how the UNC board of trustees thought things would play out, trying to mirror what Deion Sanders was doing at Colorado.

Claiming to be the NFL's "33rd Team," maybe they should have characterized it as the UFL's "33rd Team," because this has been a trainwreck from the start.

Does Bill Belichick Just Need More Time? Nick Saban Thinks So

On Saturday, Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban came to the defense of Belichick's short tenure in Chapel Hill, which most likely won't sit well with North Carolina fans.

"He is completely bought in to what's happening with this team and with this program," Herbstreit said.

As for Belichick's friend and former boss, Nick Saban, the former Alabama head coach said that the UNC head coach just needs time.

"Every coach needs to have the opportunity to establish his culture and also to recruit his type of players," Saban mentioned about Belichick.

Ok, what are his types of players? Sure, they have a top-20 recruiting class, as of now. But there's a massive difference in just adding a ton of high school athletes, and actually bringing in players that will make a difference in the long run.

Do we actually think Bill Belichick is going to be around for another four years, or even two years?

I think you can come up with that answer on your own, based on how the first half of the 2025 season has gone.