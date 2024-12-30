Nick Kyrgios Blasts Tennis Stars Over 'Disgusting' Doping Violations That 'No One Wants To Speak About'

Nick Kyrgios' unfiltered approach to life - both on and off the tennis court - isn't just part of his brand, it is his brand, and he's stuck to it with his latest offerings about the doping violations that have recently scarred the sport.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) recently charged Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who at the time were the No. 1 players on the men's and women's side, respectively, with failing doping tests.

Kyrgios said the violations were "disgusting" for tennis.

"Two world No.1s both getting done for doping is disgusting for our sport. It’s a horrible look," the Aussie star said as the Brisbane International began this weekend. "Tennis integrity right now, and everyone knows it, but no one wants to speak about it, it’s awful."

Sinner tested positive for clostebol, an Anabolic steroid, during Indian Wells earlier this year and was popped for a second time weeks later in an out-of-competition sample. The Italian was bailed out after an independent commission determined the amount of clostebol in Sinner's system was less than one-billionth of a gram and entered the Italian's system through "daily massages and sports therapy."

READ: Tennis Fans Are Mad At Nick Kyrgios For His Harmless Tweet About Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend

The news of Sinner dodging any and all forms of punishment came down less than 24 hours after he had won the Cincinnati Open. Kyrgios initially reacted to Sinner avoiding punishment by calling for him to be suspended for two years.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam winner, accepted a one-month suspension back in November for testing positive for a banned substance called trimetazidine, a heart medicine more commonly known as TMZ, in August.

She explained that the failed drug test was unintentional and was caused by the contamination of a nonprescription medication, melatonin, to which the ITIA accepted her explanation.

Kyrgios has not played in the single's side of a tournament since 2023 after battling a knee injury before ultimately having an operation. He went on to explain that he would never attempt to use a banned substance.

"Especially going through an injury like I went through, obviously there are things out there that could speed up healing, help me get back to prime level, help my recovery," he said.

"There’s so many things out there that are prohibited in our sport that I could have been doing to get me back quicker … (but) that’s just not who I am. I’m always against that."