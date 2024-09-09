Tennis Fans Are Mad At Nick Kyrgios For His Harmless Tweet About Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend

Some folks in the tennis world are upset with Nick Kyrgios over something he said, or in this case, typed. In other news, water continues to be wet.

This latest ‘controversy’ involving Kyrgios involves World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and the Italian's girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.

Ahead of Sunday's U.S. Open final, which saw Sinner knock off American Taylor Fritz in straight sets, Kyrgios was tagged in a photo on X, formerly Twtitter, showing himself and Kalinskaya together at an NBA game some four years ago.

Kyrgios and Kalinskaya were dating when the photo was taken, so the random person sharing the photo ahead of Sinner's match against Fritz was supposed to be some sort of shot at the Australian who has been doing commentary work for ESPN throughout the U.S. Open.

Kyrgios decided to respond by writing "second serve." It was a cheeky way for him to remind the world that he dated Kalinskaya before Sinner, yet the easily offended immediately reacted by labeling the comment "misogynistic" and "wildly inappropriate." Some tennis fans even called for ESPN to fire Kyrgios because of his two-word reply.

While Kyrgios did delete his two-word response, he didn't completely ignore the haters who were triggered by his completely harmless comment.

Kyrgios also shared another post on X with a photo of his current girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, and a few other photos from his time in the booth with ESPN during the Grand Slam.

Kyrgios has been among the most-vocal of critics in regards to Sinner and his multiple failed drug tests in recent months.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol, an Anabolic steroid, in his urine during Indian Wells earlier this year and was popped for a second time weeks later in an out-of-competition sample. Both positive tests came with mandatory provisional suspensions as more in-depth investigations into the matter took place.

An independent commission determined this week that the amount of clostebol in Sinner's system was less than one-billionth of a gram and entered the Italian's system through "daily massages and sports therapy."

Kyrgios called the situation "ridiculous" on social media after the news broke on August 20 and claimed that Sinner should be suspended for two years.