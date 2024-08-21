Nick Kyrgios Eviscerates Decision Not To Punish Jannik Sinner After World No. 1 Fails Two Drug Tests

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, failed two separate drug tests when a banned substance was found in his system in March, yet has somehow escaped any form of punishment. Nick Kyrgios, like the vast majority of others out there, isn't buying the situation and can't fathom how Sinner has ducked a ban from the sport.

Sinner tested positive for clostebol, an Anabolic steroid, in his urine during Indian Wells and was popped for a second time weeks later in an out-of-competition sample later taken. Both positive tests came with mandatory provisional suspensions as more in-depth investigations into the matter took place.

The story Sinner and his team are going with adds another layer to the situation.

An independent commission determined this week that the amount of clostebol in Sinner's system was less than one-billionth of a gram, with Sinner blaming the trace amounts entering his system on an over-the-counter spray his team used on him to treat a small wound.

The commission came to the conclusion that the clostebol entered Sinner's system through "daily massages and sports therapy." In other words, Sinner avoided any sort of punishment because this commission concluded that one of Sinner's trainers had this banned substance on their hands and passed it along to him through massages.

This news of Sinner dodging any and all forms of punishment came down less than 24 hours after he won his second Masters 1000 title of the season at the Cincinnati Open.

Kyrgios, one of the most outspoken and polarizing figures in tennis, isn't buying any of the details and believes Sinner should be banned from the sport for two years.

Kyrgios also went on to call someone defending Sinner a "potato," which is a term that I believe we need to adopt as as society and use more often.

While Kyrgios has not been playing competitive tennis this season due to injury, his brand has only grown as he's taken various analyst roles throughout the year. His outspokenness on social media, especially on this topic of Sinner, won't please everyone, but his opinion appears to be falling to the side of the majority.

With Sinner set to compete in next week's U.S. Open in New York we're sure to hear more about the situation.