Nick Kyrgios Beats Aryna Sabalenka In Tennis Showdown, Delivering Huge Blow To Folks Ignoring Reality

Nick Kyrgios defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets in what was the latest edition of the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ tennis match on Sunday.

The result wasn't the least bit shocking for those living in reality who understand that biological males have a physical advantage over biological females, but it was a tough scene for those continuing to ignore that very simple, biology-backed truth.

For starters, Sabalenka is the top-ranked women's tennis player on Earth, while Kyrgios has continually battled a slew of injuries, resulting in him playing just five ATP matches in 2025. Kyrgios is currently ranked 673rd on the men's side and has played a grand total of six professional matches since 2023.

On top of that, Sabalenka's side of the court during Sunday's match was 9% smaller than Kyrgios' side. Evolve, the organizers of the match, landed on that 9% number as its data showed women players move approximately 9% slower than men on average.

The match had its serious moments, for sure, but it was also a true exhibition in the sense that both players joked around quite a bit, there was plenty of dancing, and simply having fun was the priority throughout the contest held in Dubai.

In a world where the majority of high-profile athletes avoid the topic, Sabalenka has been refreshingly honest about biological males and transgender athletes having a physical advantage over biological females.

In the lead-up to Sunday's match, Sabalenka shared her opinions during an interview with Piers Morgan.

"I have nothing to do against them," Sabalenka said, referring to transgender athletes. "But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women, and I think it’s not fair on women to face basically biological men.

"It’s not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don’t agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

While Sabalenka has shared her opinion, and Kyrgios' 6-3, 6-3 victory speaks for itself, it didn't keep some folks from voicing their frustrations about Sabalenka taking part in the match to begin with.

Instead of accepting the reality that men have a physical advantage over women in sport, we're criticizing Sabalenka for even taking the court and being paid to play in the exhibition? Make it make sense.