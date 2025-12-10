World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Rejects WTA's Trans Policy: 'It's Not Fair On Women'

Ahead of her "Battle of the Sexes" showdown with Nick Kyrgios, the women's world No. 1 made it clear she doesn't support trans-identifying male athletes in the women’s field.

Even though they're set to face off against each other in an exhibition match later this month, both Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios understand the need for sex-based categories in sports.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan this week, the women's world No. 1 was asked directly about trans-identifying male athletes competing in women's tennis. She took a common-sense approach.

"That’s a tricky question. I have nothing to do against them," Sabalenka said. "But I feel like they still got a huge advantage over the women and I think it’s not fair on women to face basically biological men."

Sabalenka continued: "It’s not fair. The woman has been working her whole life to reach her limit, and then she has to face a man, who is biologically much stronger, so for me I don’t agree with this kind of stuff in sport."

Kyrgios agreed with her assessment.

"I think she hit the nail on the head," he said.

Those comments directly contradict the Women's Tennis Association's current transgender participation policy.

The WTA allows trans-identifying male players to compete in the women’s field if they have declared their gender as female for at least four years, lowered testosterone levels and agree to testing procedures.

‘Battle of the Sexes’ Match Has Special Rules To Offset Male Advantage

Sabalenka and Kyrgios will meet in Dubai on December 28 for a modern-day "Battle of the Sexes," echoing the historic matchups between Bobby Riggs and Margaret Court, and later Billie Jean King.

And, by altering the rules to help mitigate Kyrgios' advantage, organizers openly acknowledge the physical differences between the sexes.

Sabalenka’s side of the court will be reduced by 9% to account for what organizers say is a 9% speed difference between women and men.

Each player will also receive one serve, a rule aimed at "restricting Kyrgios' power and speed advantage."

Kyrgios has said in the past that women "can't return" men’s serves, and at one point boasted that Sabalenka "won't" beat him and he wouldn't need to play at 100%. Sabalenka, for her part, promised she would "go out there and try my best to kick his ass."

The world No. 1 told BBC Sport she isn't feeling pressure: "I am not putting myself at any risk. We’re there to have fun and bring great tennis. Whoever wins, wins."