Olympic Hockey Fever Appears To Be Carrying Over To The NHL — At Least For Now

The NHL is seeing a post-Olympic bump in TV ratings, while the PWHL is drawing record crowds and selling out arenas.

Two weeks ago, the entire country was captivated by hockey as Team USA's men and women both brought home Olympic gold. The question, then, was whether America's fourth-favorite sport could capitalize on that momentum.

So far, the answer appears to be yes.

Early television numbers suggest the NHL is getting a post-Olympic bump. According to Sports Media Watch data, the league's first eight nationally televised games after the Olympic break averaged 603,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, which represents a 23% increase from the league's pre-Olympic average.

The Olympics also delivered some new eyeballs.

When the NHL resumed play Feb. 25, TNT aired a doubleheader featuring the Maple Leafs-Lightning and Golden Knights-Kings. The broadcasts averaged 428,000 and 221,000 viewers, respectively. But perhaps the most encouraging stat for the network was the number of first-time viewers.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

TNT's doubleheader attracted 172,000 viewers who had not previously watched NHL on TNT this season, suggesting that the Olympic tournament may have introduced the sport to new fans.

ESPN has seen an uptick in numbers as well. A matchup between the Flyers and Rangers drew 615,000 viewers, while Panthers-Islanders delivered 668,000 viewers, both exceeding the network's pre-Olympic average of 570,000 viewers.

RELATED: USA-Canada Olympic Showdown Becomes Most Watched Pre-9 AM Game In US History

Meanwhile, women's professional hockey is also riding the wave.

Women's Hockey Sees Surge In Popularity Following Winter Olympics

The PWHL has seen surging attendance since returning to action following the Olympics. Seattle's team, the Torrent, set a new U.S. arena attendance record for women's hockey with a sellout crowd of 17,335 at Climate Pledge Arena for its matchup against Toronto.

Other teams are drawing strong crowds as well. Ottawa reported a sellout of 8,572 fans, Montreal drew 10,172, and 13,264 fans attended Toronto's game in Vancouver.

In fact, the league's two biggest home-venue ticket sales days of the season occurred immediately after Olympic play concluded, while merchandise sales jumped 101% month-over-month.

And another milestone could be on the way. The PWHL announced that its April 4 game between the Torrent and New York Sirens has already sold out Madison Square Garden. The matchup is expected to set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women's hockey game when the puck drops in front of a packed house.

Of course, hockey has experienced these types of Olympic bumps before. Historically, however, the surge hasn't always translated into long-term growth once the excitement fades.

RELATED: All-Time Great Movie Gets Huge Boost After America Dominates Olympic Hockey

Still, that doesn't mean the exposure wasn't valuable. Millions of Americans who don't typically watch hockey tuned in for the Olympics. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the U.S. brought home both gold medals.

Whether hockey's popularity continues to grow or the sport is simply riding a temporary post-Olympic high remains to be seen.

But so far, so good.