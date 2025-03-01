Johnny Gaudreau Remembered With Emotional Tributes By Blue Jackets, Red Wings At Stadium Series

The 2025 NHL Stadium Series delivered several touching tributes to the late Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau on Saturday.

Johnny and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, died last year (August 29) after an alleged drunk driver struck the pair as they rode their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey.

It was a devastating loss of a star for the Blue Jackets and the NHL.

At the Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium, Johnny’s widow, Meredith Gaudreau, led the Blue Jackets out to the ice to kick off a superb outdoor duel between Columbus and the Detroit Red Wings. Gaudreau’s two children and his mother also joined Columbus’ pre-game tribute to Johnny.

Before the game, Detroit Red Wings players wore a series of Gaudreau's jerseys — a classy move by Detroit. One of the jerseys was a Boston College uniform, honoring both Gaudreau brothers who played for BC's hockey team.

Coming out of the bus, Blue Jackets players were seen wearing Avalon hoodies, Uggs boots, sweatpants and an Amiri hat, considered a signature look for Johnny.

During the event, a large flag waved around The Shoe, moved enthusiastically by the sea of fans, displaying Johnny’s No. 13 jersey.

The Blue Jackets also honored Gaudreau with a 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

