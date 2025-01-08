NFL Players Vote For Lamar Jackson As All-Pro Over Allen, Burrow, Mahomes

There's a heated debate about who deserves the NFL MVP award this year, with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the current betting favorite.

However, NFL players voted Lamar Jackson as the All-Pro quarterback for the 2024-25 season ahead of Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

While All-Pro and MVP are different, it's still interesting to see the players put Jackson ahead of those three players.

The NFLPA began putting out its own All-Pro awards two seasons ago. Here's the tagline from the official NFLPA website: "For too long, we allowed everyone else to define the best of us as players. Now, we make the call with the Players' All-Pro Team."

A few notes here on the rules for voting. Players cannot vote for themselves or their teammates. In addition, players are only allowed to vote for players in their own position group or players they face directly.

Now, it's unclear exactly who votes for quarterback. Obviously, based on the criteria, it's the other quarterbacks in the league. But does every defender get a vote? Or, do only defensive players in the secondary get a vote? OutKick reached out to the NFLPA to find out exactly, and will report back when they let us know.

Either way, it's interesting to see the players pick Lamar Jackson over Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Patrick Mahomes didn't have his best season, so that's a little less surprising.

It's understandable that many defenders picked Jackson because of his rushing ability, which probably makes him harder to play against, even if he's not as talented as Allen and Burrow in the passing department.

In the first year of the NFLPA All-Pro team, Patrick Mahomes ranked first, then Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Jackson. Keep in mind, though, Jackson missed five games that season.

And here's what I wrote at the time:

"Jackson finished 27th in the NFL in passing yards. His 62% completion percentage ranked 24th. He did run for 764 yards and three touchdowns, but missed five games and most of a sixth.

"If part of the qualification is staying on the field -- which the NFLPA specifically says: ‘Being available counts’ -- then how in the world is Jackson ahead of guys like Justin Herbert, Tom Brady or even Kirk Cousins?"

Jackson was named the All-Pro quarterback last season by the players, so this gives him back-to-back NFLPA All-Pro awards. Clearly, the players prefer Jackson over the other quarterbacks, which is interesting.

Jackson has been terrific in the regular season throughout his career, which is all the NFLPA All-Pro team takes into account. It's his playoff record that's not very good.

To be fair, that's mostly true for Josh Allen, as well. This year's playoffs are huge for both of those players, at least in the eyes of the media.

Clearly, the players don't care. They think Lamar Jackson is the best quarterback in the NFL.