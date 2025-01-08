Derrick Henry Pleads MVP Case For Lamar Jackson: ‘Best Player In The League’

Derrick Henry might be a little biased, but he believes Lamar Jackson should be named NFL MVP this season.

The award — which will be announced at the NFL Honors Awards Ceremony on the Thursday before the Super Bowl — is expected to come down to either Jackson or Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Henry gives credit to both candidates, but the Baltimore Ravens running back claims Jackson is "the best player in the league."

"I’ve been seeing all the chatter [about MVP race]. I forgot who said it, [but we should] celebrate the two – him and Josh Allen. They both had a hell of a year this year," Henry said. "I feel like Lamar — in his case — I feel like his stats can be even better. I feel like he’s the best player in the league, and it’s only going to get better from here."

Jackson won MVP last year. But his stats in 2024 were just as impressive. The 28-year-old QB led the Ravens to a 12-5 record, the NFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. And Henry played a huge role, too.

The two set an NFL record for the most combined rushing yards for a quarterback and a running back duo, with 2,836 yards. Henry ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Jackson added 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also passed for 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry: Lamar Jackson Is The Reason I Came To Baltimore

But the All-Pro running back says Jackson doesn't need him to be successful.

"I feel like he’s helped me even more," Henry said. "You can put anybody by Lamar, and they’re going to have a hell of a year. It’s just the type of player that he is. My success shouldn’t knock his, or vice versa.

"Lamar is the main reason why I came here. It was to play with a Hall of Fame quarterback."

The Ravens will take on the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round on Saturday night.