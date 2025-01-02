Derrick Henry Hilariously Could Not Care Less About Making The Pro Bowl

Derrick Henry is, once again, a Pro Bowler. But don't expect him to get excited about it.

The Baltimore Ravens' social media team posted a video on Thursday of general manager Eric DeCosta breaking the good news to Henry that he was named a starter for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

DeCosta seemed to be expecting a jubilant reaction — or at the very least, a smile — from the star running back. But instead, Henry (who appeared to be interrupted in the middle of his breakfast to film this video) just stoically replied, "Cool."

The GM then tried to stretch out the conversation, likely at the request of the Ravens' digital staff, which just made for a hilariously awkward 70 seconds of content.

In fairness, Henry is a tremendously even-keeled guy. So it would take a lot more than just a Pro Bowl nod to make him jump for joy. Besides, this is Henry's fifth Pro Bowl selection (his third-consecutive one), and he's second in the league in rushing this season. Like DeCosta said, it's kind of expected at this point.

Henry, who spent his first eight years with the Tennessee Titans, has so far amassed 1,783 yards and 14 touchdowns heading into the final game of the regular season.

Baltimore will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a chance to clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie. Then, the Ravens will be three wins away from the franchise's third-ever Super Bowl appearance.

If that happens, we might see some enthusiasm out of Derrick Henry.