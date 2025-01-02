Zay Flowers Is First Ravens Player Ever To Make Pro Bowl As A Wide Receiver

Zay Flowers is the first Baltimore Ravens player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 29-year history.

The Ravens' social team posted a video of general manager Eric DeCosta breaking the news to the second-year wideout on Thursday.

"I don't know what to say. I can't even cry," Flowers said, fanning his face. "This is crazy, though. This is something I've dreamed of since I was a kid, you know, to participate in something like that. Everybody has dreams of doing it — it's crazy when it's really here."

It seems surprising, though, that the 24-year-old is the first Pro Bowl wide receiver in franchise history. Baltimore has seen some great receivers in the past, like Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. And while all three of those guys are former Pro Bowlers, they earned the recognition while playing for different teams.

Additionally, the Ravens have had three wide receivers who made the Pro Bowl as returners — Jermaine Lewis, Jacoby Jones and Devin Duvernay.

A former first-round pick out of Boston College, Flowers has caught 73 passes for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns so far this season and has served as a big-play weapon for Lamar Jackson. He's also the first player in Ravens history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season within the first two years of his career and the fastest player in franchise history to reach 100 career receptions (21 games).

Flowers is one of a whopping nine players for Baltimore to make this year's Pro Bowl roster.

Of course, the 11-5 Ravens are hoping none of their players will be present for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando — because they'd much rather be in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX instead.

Baltimore will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win or tie.